Kang Dong Won And Jun Ji Hyun Share A Tender Gaze In The Rain In New 'Tempest' Poster

“Tempest” has unveiled an emotional new poster!

“Tempest” is a new drama following Moon Ju (Jun Ji Hyun), a renowned UN ambassador who sets out to uncover the truth behind an assassination attempt on a presidential candidate, and San Ho (Kang Dong Won), a special agent of unknown nationality who must protect her, as they confront a massive truth that threatens the Korean Peninsula.

The newly released poster captures attention with Moon Ju and San Ho’s tender gazes as they stand in the rain. Unfazed by the downpour, the two stare at each other, heightening anticipation for their story as they chase the truth together despite the mutual suspicion and caution they feel towards one another.

Although they have lived very different lives, the poster captures the subtle emotional shifts between Moon Ju and San Ho as they gradually grow closer.

The tagline, “May this storm pass like a summer rain,” hints at how Moon Ju and San Ho will navigate this world-shaking crisis and what choices they will make.

Episodes 4 and 5 of “Tempest” will air on September 17.

While you wait, watch Jun Ji Hyun in “Jirisan” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And Kang Dong Won in “Peninsula” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)