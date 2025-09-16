Lee Byung Hun Wears A Tormented Expression In 'No Other Choice' Poster

Upcoming film “No Other Choice” has released a new poster!

Based on the novel “The Ax,” “No Other Choice” is a thriller starring Lee Byung Hun as Man Soo, an office worker who once felt completely satisfied with his life and thought he had it all—before suddenly being laid off. Determined to protect his wife, two kids, and the home they worked so hard to buy, Man Soo prepares to wage a war to find a new job. The film was invited to the competition section of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival and was also selected as the opening film of the 30th Busan International Film Festival.

The newly released poster features a gray background with the Dolby Cinema logo prominently displayed. Man soo is seen looking through a hole formed by the logo, pressing his blood-stained fingertips to his temple. The pronounced veins and bones on the back of his hand, along with his tormented expression, hint at the deep internal conflict Man Soo faces as he wages his personal war after losing his job.

“No Other Choice” will hit theaters on September 24. Check out a trailer for the film here!

