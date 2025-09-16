MONSTA X’s I.M Parts Ways With Agency

MONSTA X’s I.M has parted ways with Sony Music Korea after three years.

On September 15, Sony Music Korea released the following official statement:

Hello, this is Sony Music Korea.

We would like to inform you that after thorough discussions, Sony Music Korea and our artist I.M have mutually agreed to go our separate ways.

Since signing with us in 2022, I.M has spent the past three years building a stronger and more distinctive musical identity together with our company.

We sincerely thank I.M for sharing his music and sincerity with us, and we will continue to support him with affection and respect.

We kindly ask for your continued love and support for I.M as he

embarks on a new chapter of his journey.

Thank you.