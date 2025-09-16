ZEROBASEONE Achieves Their Highest Billboard 200 Ranking Yet + Tops Emerging Artists Chart

ZEROBASEONE is soaring to new heights on the Billboard charts with their first full-length album!

On September 16 local time, Billboard officially announced that the “BOYS PLANET” group had achieved their highest ranking yet on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. ZEROBASEONE’s new album “NEVER SAY NEVER” debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard 200, marking their first time entering the top 25.

“NEVER SAY NEVER” is ZEROBASEONE’s second album to enter the Billboard 200, following “BLUE PARADISE” (which charted at No. 28 earlier this year).

Meanwhile, ZEROBASEONE re-entered Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart at No. 1 and the Artist 100 at No. 19.

Outside of the Billboard 200, “NEVER SAY NEVER” debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and No. 3 on the Independent Albums chart, in addition to sweeping the No. 5 spot on the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart—meaning it was the fifth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Congratulations to ZEROBASEONE!

