aespa Sets New Billboard 200 Record As 'Rich Man' Debuts

aespa has made history on the Billboard 200 once again!

On September 16 local time, Billboard officially announced that aespa’s new mini album “Rich Man” had debuted at No. 12 on its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

aespa has now become the first K-pop girl group ever to chart their first seven entries in the top 50 of the Billboard 200, having managed to enter the top 50 with all of their eligible albums to date.

“Rich Man” also debuted at No. 3 on both Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart this week, meaning it was the third best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, aespa’s title track “Rich Man” entered Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 15 and the Global 200 at No. 30.

Finally, aespa re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 14, marking their 17th non-consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations to aespa!

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article mistakenly described aespa as the first K-pop girl group ever to chart seven albums in the top 50 of the Billboard 200, rather than the first to chart their first seven entries in the top 50.