MONSTA X's 'THE X' Becomes Their 1st Korean Album To Enter Billboard 200

10 years after their debut, MONSTA X has achieved an exciting career first on the Billboard 200!

On September 16 local time, Billboard announced that MONSTA X’s new mini album “THE X” had debuted at No. 31 on its Top 200 Albums chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States.

Notably, while MONSTA X previously charted both of their English–language albums on the Billboard 200, “THE X” is the group’s first Korean album ever to enter the chart.

“THE X” also debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and No. 5 on the Independent Albums chart, in addition to sweeping the No. 6 spot on the Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart—meaning it was the sixth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 25, marking their fifth overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to MONSTA X!

