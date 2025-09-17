Watch: Rowoon, Shin Ye Eun, And Park Seo Ham Stand Their Ground Against A Corrupt World In “The Murky Stream”

Disney+’s first original historical drama “The Murky Stream” has dropped striking new character posters along with a teaser video!

Set in a lawless Joseon era where the once-clear Gyeong River has turned into a murky stream, “The Murky Stream” follows the turbulent fates of Si Yool (Rowoon), who hides his past and becomes a rogue; Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun), the wise and righteous youngest daughter of Joseon’s top merchant; and Jeong Cheon (Park Seo Ham), who dreams of becoming an incorruptible official.

The character posters capture the essence of each figure: Si Yool, confronting a corrupt world with the words, “Who can we trust to survive?”; Choi Eun, gripping a torch with fierce determination as she declares, “Joseon is too narrow and suffocating”; and Jeong Cheon, raising his sword as he laments, “Rot spreads everywhere—there is no place untouched by stench.” The tension builds further with Mu Deok (Park Ji Hwan), whose cold, cutting humor carries menace; Yi Dol Gae (Choi Gwi Hwa), a corrupt official; and Wang Hae (Kim Dong Won), the enigmatic figure whose presence shakes the Gyeong River itself.

The teaser video heightens anticipation by revealing glimpses of Si Yool’s hidden past. It follows his transformation from an ordinary commoner into a rogue drifting into Mapo Naru, Choi Eun standing her ground as a brilliant merchant against oppressive trade forces, and Jeong Cheon taking on the role of dock supervisor as he witnesses the country’s decay. The teaser also hints at Mu Deok’s attempt to draw Si Yool to his side, while teasing the wild energy of the rogue crew—Wal Wal, Gae Chun, Jung Bok, and Mal Bok—whose antics bring another layer of intrigue.

“The Murky Stream” will premiere with three episodes on September 26, followed by two new episodes weekly, for a total of nine episodes.

