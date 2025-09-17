“Shin’s Project” Climbs Sharply In Ratings As “My Troublesome Star” Holds Steady

tvN’s new drama “Shin’s Project” is already soaring high in the ratings!

According to Nielsen Korea, the second episode of the Monday-Tuesday series recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 7.4 percent, marking a significant jump from its premiere episode’s 5.9 percent.

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Meanwhile, ENA’s “My Troublesome Star” scored an average nationwide rating of 4 percent with its 10th episode, holding steady from the previous broadcast’s 3.9 percent.

