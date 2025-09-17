Lee Jae Wook And Choi Sung Eun Blush In Awkwardly Close Moment In “Last Summer”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming romance drama “Last Summer” has unveiled new stills teasing the chemistry between Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a gifted architect and head of Pluto Atelier, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Kyung, a government official in the architecture division who has always dreamed of leaving her hometown of Patan. Though Do Ha and Ha Kyung have shared a 17-year friendship, a fateful incident two years ago drove them apart. Now, for reasons unknown, Do Ha finds himself back in Patan, where their paths cross once more.

The newly released stills capture a wide spectrum of their relationship: from their awkward reunion, sitting stiffly on opposite ends of a sofa as if to measure the distance between them, to a tense moment when they lock eyes in silence. The subtle tension raises questions about the complicated history that lingers between them.

Other cuts show a softer side—Do Ha watching Ha Kyung with quiet longing, as well as a flashback to their past, where they stand close, blushing as they face one another. With their history of misunderstandings, the two are set to deliver everything from bickering love-hate chemistry to heart-fluttering romance, promising a compelling emotional journey.

“Last Summer” will premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

