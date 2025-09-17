Eugene Tearfully Embraces A Stiff Ji Hyun Woo After He Wins The Presidency In 'First Lady'

MBN’s upcoming drama “The First Lady” has unveiled an intriguing sneak peek of a decisive moment in its story!

“The First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Ji Hyun Woo will star as Hyun Min Chul, who rises from factory worker to the highest office in the nation, while Lee Min Young will play his closest aide Shin Hae Rin.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the emotional moment when Hyun Min Chul wins the election. Thrilled by the exciting news of his victory, the couple shares a embrace amidst a crowd of cheering supporters.

Cha Soo Yeon arrives first at the venue and waits for Hyun Min Chul, who makes a grand entrance with a presidential air. Overwhelmed with emotion, Cha Soo Yeon tearfully pulls her husband in for a hug.

However, Hyun Min Chul’s stiff, hardened expression—which strikes a contrast to Cha Soo Yeon’s tears—hints that an unexpected plot twist awaits her at what should be a happy moment.

“This is a scene that foreshadows the twists and turns of ‘First Lady,’” said the drama’s production team. “Starting with this scene, big waves and suspense will unfold from the very first episode. It will leave a deep impression on viewers’ minds.”

“First Lady” premieres on September 24 at 10:20 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki. Check out a trailer for the drama here!

You can also watch another teaser for “First Lady” with English subtitles below:

