Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, And Kim Gun Woo Share Their Feelings In New Drama “Last Summer” Posters

KBS2’s upcoming romance drama “Last Summer” has unveiled new posters featuring its cast!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook) is a talented architect with a friendly look and easygoing personality who has been Song Ha Kyung’s (Choi Sung Eun’s) childhood friend for 17 years. In the poster, he wears a casual shirt and glasses, giving off a warm vibe while also showing confident charisma. The caption, “Even if you hate me, I’m going to like you this summer,” reveals Do Ha’s honest feelings for Ha Kyung and signals his determined pursuit ahead.

Song Ha Kyung is Do Ha’s childhood friend and a government architect known as Dr. Song. With her chin resting in her hand, she flashes a sweet smile. The line, “My summer is always the season when guests come to visit,” points to Do Ha, who has been living in the United States and spends only 21 days in Korea during summer vacation.

In another poster, Seo Soo Hyuk (Kim Gun Woo), an appellate lawyer with a 99 percent success rate, stares straight ahead with warm eyes. Holding documents in one hand and dressed in a sharp suit, he projects a gentle aura. The line, “If you stay with me, you can be the Song Ha Kyung you are now,” stirs curiosity about the role Soo Hyuk will play between Do Ha and Ha Kyung.

“Last Summer” will premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Extraordinary You”:

Watch Now

Also check out Choi Sung Eun in “Beyond Evil”:

Watch Now

Source (1)