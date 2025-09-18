Upcoming Drama 'Positively Yours' To Edit Out Yun Ji On's Footage And Cast New Actor

The production team of “Positively Yours” has released a statement regarding Yun Ji On’s departure from the drama.

On September 18, the production team of “Positively Yours” shared, “We plan to reshoot the scenes in which Yun Ji On appears.” They added, “We are currently looking for an actor to take over the role he played.”

Previously on September 17, it was reported that Yun Ji On had recently been booked for drunk driving charges, leading to his departure from the drama, which was already in production. The production team will first film scenes in which Lee Min Wook, the character portrayed by Yun Ji On, does not appear.

Based on a webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Choi Jin Hyuk stars as the male lead Kang Doo Joon, and Oh Yeon Seo stars as the female lead Jang Hee Won.

“Positively Yours” is scheduled to air in the first half of 2026.

Source (1)