Lee Seol Joins Namkoong Min In Talks For New Thriller Romance Drama

Lee Seol may be reuniting with Namkoong Min for KBS2’s upcoming drama “The Completion of Marriage” (literal title)!

On September 18, EDaily reported that Lee Seol will be starring as the kidnapped wife in the drama.

In response to the report, her agency 935 Entertainment responded, “Lee Seol has received an offer to appear in KBS2’s new drama ‘The Completion of Marriage’ and is currently reviewing it.”

“The Completion of Marriage” is a thriller romance that follows a man who, on the brink of divorce, faces a dangerous criminal in order to save his kidnapped wife.

Namkoong Min is in talks to play the role of Kang Tae Joo, a former neurosurgeon turned hospital director who desperately fights to rescue his wife. Lee Seol has reportedly been offered the role of his kidnapped wife.

Namkoong Min and Lee Seol, who are both signed under 935 Entertainment, recently worked together in the SBS Friday-Saturday drama “Our Movie,” which ended its run this past July.

“The Completion of Marriage” is set to begin filming in November and is scheduled to air in the first half of next year.

