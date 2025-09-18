IU’s “Love Wins All” Becomes Her 10th MV To Hit 100 Million Views

IU has just hit 100 million mark on YouTube with yet another music video!

On September 19 at around 12:30 a.m. KST, IU’s music video for her 2024 single “Love wins all,” starring BTS’s V, surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it her 10th music video to do so after “Palette,” “BBIBBI,” “Not Spring, Love, or Cherry Blossoms,” “eight,” “Blueming,” “Celebrity,” “Through the Night,” and “LILAC,” and “Twenty-three.”

IU originally released the music video for “Love wins all” on January 24, 2024 at midnight KST, meaning that it took around one year, seven months, and 26 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to IU!

Watch the emotional music video for “Love wins all” again below:

Also watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” here:

Watch Now