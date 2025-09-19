Lee Young Ae Discovers Kim Young Kwang's Secret Double Life In 'Walking On Thin Ice'

Lee Young Ae and Kim Young Kwang’s lives will become entangled in numerous ways on KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Walking on Thin Ice”!

“Walking on Thin Ice” is an emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), an ordinary housewife determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

In the first two episodes of the drama, Kang Eun Soo falls into despair when her husband’s illness worsens and a failed cryptocurrency investment plunges her family into financial ruin.

Amidst this crisis, her daughter Soo Ah’s after-school art teacher Lee Kyung discovers a troubling message on Soo Ah’s phone and calls Eun Soo in for a parent-teacher conference. After they meet in person, Lee Kyung alerts Eun Soo to some significant changes in her teenage daughter.

Later, Eun Soo unexpectedly discovers a mysterious bag filled with drugs. Although she was initially planning to turn it over to the police, she changes her mind when she learns that it could earn her a huge sum of money.

Strapped for cash, Eun Soo begins working as a cleaner at a nightclub, and she learns of the existence of a club MD named “James” from overhearing conversations between clubgoers. She is soon shocked to discover that this mysterious “James” is none other than Lee Kyung, her daughter’s teacher. When they come face to face, both parties are startled to see one another in this unexpected environment.

Eventually, Eun Soo winds up showing Lee Kyung the bag of drugs she found and proposes a business partnership. Will Lee Kyung accept her dangerous offer, and what sorts of consequences will this unplanned encounter between teacher and parent bring about?

“Walking on Thin Ice” premieres on September 20 at 9:20 p.m. KST and will be available with subtitles on Viki. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

You can also watch more teasers for “Walking on Thin Ice” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)