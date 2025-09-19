Lee Sun Bin Breaks Down Crying On Her Birthday In 'To The Moon'

MBC’s upcoming drama “To the Moon” has shared a sneak peek of Lee Sun Bin’s heartbreaking birthday.

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing. The drama will star Lee Sun Bin as Jung Da Hae, Ra Mi Ran as Kang Eun Sang, and Jo Aram as Kim Ji Song.

In the upcoming first episode of the drama, the reason why these three women wind up deciding to jump into cryptocurrency investing will be revealed. Newly released stills from the premiere capture Da Hae crying on her birthday as she returns home amidst falling snow.

Although Da Hae attempts to suppress her sorrow, she is unable to hold back her tears, piquing curiosity as to what could have made her so sad on what should be a happy day for her.

Meanwhile, Eun Sang and Ji Song, who had been preparing to surprise Da Hae for her birthday, are hilariously startled when they see her in tears. Decked out in festive party headbands, the two women freeze in place with expressions of surprise and pity while clutching a birthday cake and all sorts of party gear.

Although Eun Sang and Ji Song set off the confetti in an attempt to lighten up the atmosphere, the awkwardness of the celebration leaves viewers unsure whether they should be laughing or crying.

The “To the Moon” production team teased, “In Episode 1, it will be revealed why Da Hae, Eun Sang, and Ji Song’s daily lives can only be described as sad. At the same time, there will be a fun comfort in seeing the three women move forward using the foundation of their friendship, despite the harsh realities of their lives.”

“From the very beginning, Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, and Jo Aram filled the drama’s story and enhanced its quality with the depth of their acting and their strong chemistry,” they continued. “Please keep an eye on how what sorts of changes will come to the trio starting with this tearful birthday party.”

“To the Moon” will premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

