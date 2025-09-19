Watch: Jang Nara Joins Sung Dong Il And Kim Hee Won As “House On Wheels” Travels Overseas For The 1st Time

The new season of tvN’s variety show “House on Wheels” has unveiled a new poster and teasers!

“House on Wheels” is a healing reality program that follows cast members as they travel to quiet, scenic locations in a mobile home, inviting guests to spend a day living simply and meaningfully. The new season, titled “House on Wheels: Across the Sea – Hokkaido Edition,” takes this signature concept abroad for the very first time. Longtime cast members Sung Dong Il and Kim Hee Won return, with actress Jang Nara joining as the show’s first female cast member.

The newly unveiled main poster offers a first look at the trio together. Sitting at the center, Jang Nara radiates a fresh and lively energy, while the three cast members give off a warm, down-to-earth vibe against the backdrop of Hokkaido’s lush greenery.

The teasers add an extra dose of fun, spotlighting the playful chemistry between Sung Dong Il and Kim Hee Won—and Jang Nara caught right in the middle of their nonstop banter. In one scene, Jang Nara hammers away to set up a canopy as Sung Dong Il teases, “Think of Hee Won while you hammer.” Kim Hee Won shoots back, “Try hammering while thinking of Sung Dong Il,” leaving Jang Nara flustered. Watching their antics, she quips, “From what I can tell, you two are basically in love.” Sung Dong Il plays along without missing a beat, joking, “We must have been lovers in a past life.”

“House on Wheels: Across the Sea – Hokkaido Edition” premieres on October 12 at 7:40 p.m. KST.

