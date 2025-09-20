'To The Moon' Premieres To Promising Ratings Amidst Stiff Competition From 'Queen Mantis'

A new drama has joined the weekend ratings battle!

On September 19, MBC’s new drama “To the Moon” aired its first episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the premiere of the new series starring Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, Jo Aram, and Kim Young Dae scored an average nationwide rating of 2.8 percent.

SBS’s “Queen Mantis,” which airs in the same time slot as “To the Moon,” continued its reign as the most-watched Friday-Saturday miniseries of the night. The mystery thriller kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 6.6 percent.

Finally, JTBC’s “My Youth” wrapped up the first half of its run on average nationwide ratings of 1.9 percent and 2.2 percent for its fifth and sixth episodes.

Watch full episodes of “Queen Mantis” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And catch up on “My Youth” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3)