Ra Mi Ran Tries To Talk Lee Sun Bin And Jo Aram Into Cryptocurrency Investing In 'To The Moon'

On the next episode of MBC’s “To the Moon,” Ra Mi Ran will embark on a quest to persuade Lee Sun Bin and Jo Aram to invest in cryptocurrency!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

The first episode of “To the Moon” depicted the everyday struggles of Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin), Kang Eun Sang (Ra Mi Ran), and Kim Ji Song (Jo Aram), three Marron Confectionery employees whose futures at their company didn’t seem all that promising. At the end of the episode, Eun Sang desperately proposed to the other women that they join her in cryptocurrency investing in order to escape their seemingly hopeless circumstances.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Eun Sang earnestly attempts to convince Da Hae and Ji Song to board the “coin train.” Delivering a passionate pitch over a meal, Eun Sang enthusiastically shows her friends a chart on her phone.

Da Hae, who seems interested, listens intently and leans over to look at Eun Sang’s phone, but Ji Song appears more focused on her food than what Eun Sang has to say.

A final photo shows Ji Song cheerfully posing for selfies in a shopping cart while an exhausted Da Hae and Eun Sang struggle to push her, piquing curiosity as to what new chaos has befallen the trio this time.

The “To The Moon” production team teased, “Episode 2 will feature the scene in which Eun Sang proposes cryptocurrency investing to Da Hae and Ji Song in earnest. Nothing ever seems to go Da Hae and Ji Song’s way, and their lives are an endless chain of one chaotic accident after another. Unable to just sit back and watch, Eun Sang starts talking [to the two] about cryptocurrency investing. Please keep an eye on what sorts of incidents befall the trio and where their futures will lead them.”

To find out whether Eun Sang manages to talk her friends into joining her, catch the next episode of “To the Moon” on September 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

