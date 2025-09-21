September Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 725 girl group members, using big data collected from August 21 to September 21.

IVE’s Jang Won Young topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 9,839,311, marking a 52.75 percent increase in her score since August. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “IVE SECRET,” “Wonyoung-esque mindset,” and “Lucky Vicky,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “charming,” “experience,” and “model.” Jang Won Young’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.42 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé took second place for September with a brand reputation index of 7,877,985, marking a 15.58 percent rise in her score since last month.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie held onto her spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 7,303,134, marking a 16.28 percent increase in her score since August.

IVE’s An Yu Jin also maintained her position at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,114,497 for September.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s Lisa rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,906,838, marking a 26.40 percent increase in her score since August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

