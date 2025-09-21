Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, September Week 3

Sep 21, 2025
IVE’s “XOXZ” held on to the top spot for the third straight week. Congratulations to IVE!

aespa’s “Rich Man,” the title track from their sixth mini album of the same name, debuts at No. 2. “Rich Man” is a dance song anchored by gritty, ear-catching electric guitar sounds.

Dropping one spot to No. 3 is BLACKPINK’s former No. 1 song “JUMP.”

Three more songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 4 is NCT’s Haechan with “CRZY,” the title track from his first full album “TASTE.” “CRZY” is an R&B pop dance track that blends the raw and powerful hip hop funk rhythms of the early 2000s with guitar sounds and rhythmic vocals.

DAY6’s “Dream Bus” moves up 19 spots to No. 6. One of the two title tracks from their fourth album “The DECADE,” which commemorates the 10th anniversary of their debut, “Dream Bus” is a song that expresses the determination to not let go of one’s dreams even through the obstacles of reality.

Moving up 26 spots to No. 9 is rookie male group CORTIS’s “What You Want,” the title track from their debut album “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES.” “What You Want” is a dance song with boom bap rhythms and nostalgic psychedelic guitar riffs.

Singles Music Chart - September 2025, Week 3
  • 1 (–) XOXZ
    Image of XOXZ
    Album: IVE SECRET
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (new) Rich Man
    Image of Rich Man
    Album: Rich Man
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun
    • Lyrics: Le’mon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (-1) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (new) CRZY
    Image of CRZY
    Album: TASTE
    Artist/Band: Haechan
    • Music: DEEZ, YUNSU, Greene
    • Lyrics: BIGONE
    Genres: R&B
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (-2) FAMOUS
    Image of FAMOUS
    Album: FAMOUS
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince
    • Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (+19) Dream Bus
    Image of Dream Bus
    Album: The DECADE
    Artist/Band: DAY6
    • Music: Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Hong Ji Sang
    • Lyrics: Young K, Hong Ji Sang
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 25 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (-2) Do the Dance
    Image of Do the Dance
    Album: bomb
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin
    • Lyrics: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (–) Endangered Love
    Image of Endangered Love
    Album: EROS
    Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk
    • Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub
    • Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (+26) What You Want
    Image of What You Want
    Album: COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 35 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (–) Eternal Moment
    Image of Eternal Moment
    Album: IM HERO 2
    Artist/Band: Lim Young Woong
    • Music: Ji Soo Park, l.vin
    • Lyrics: Ji Soo Park
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 10 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (new) 바이, 썸머 (Bye, Summer) IU
12 (-3) STYLE Hearts2Hearts
13 (-2) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
14 (-10) COLOR NCT WISH
15 (-3) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
16 (+1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
17 (+4) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
18 (–) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
19 (–) like JENNIE Jennie
20 (–) Drowning WOODZ
21 (-6) CEREMONY Stray Kids
22 (–) 눈물참기 (Dear) QWER
23 (new) READY 2 RUMBLE ALL(H)OURS
24 (–) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR
25 (-18) ICONIK ZEROBASEONE
26 (new) SHOOT (Firecracker) Chaeyoung
27 (-11) PARADISE TREASURE
28 (new) Sunkiss Wendy
29 (–) toxic till the end Rosé
30 (new) 니가 궁금해 (WONDER YOU) CIX
31 (-8) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9
32 (new) I Did It AxMxP
33 (+1) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub
34 (-8) 여름이었다 (Summer Was You) H1-KEY
35 (-4) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
36 (-9) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin
37 (-5) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
38 (-25) N the Front MONSTA X
39 (+6) DRIP BABYMONSTER
40 (-10) HANDS UP MEOVV
41 (-5) Upside Down Chanyeol
42 (+7) Flower OVAN
43 (-6) 돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee)) MUSHVENOM
44 (-1) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon
45 (+2) DANCING ALONE KiiiKiii
46 (-8) Beautiful Strangers TXT
47 (-8) 스즈메 (SUZUME) Song So Hee
48 (-20) R&B ME (feat. Changbin) JUN. K
49 (-16) 행로 (行路) (HAENG-RO) Jung Dae Hyun
50 (new) 다시 사랑한다면 (If I Love Again) Jung Seung Hwan


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

