Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, September Week 3
IVE’s “XOXZ” held on to the top spot for the third straight week. Congratulations to IVE!
aespa’s “Rich Man,” the title track from their sixth mini album of the same name, debuts at No. 2. “Rich Man” is a dance song anchored by gritty, ear-catching electric guitar sounds.
Dropping one spot to No. 3 is BLACKPINK’s former No. 1 song “JUMP.”
Three more songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Debuting at No. 4 is NCT’s Haechan with “CRZY,” the title track from his first full album “TASTE.” “CRZY” is an R&B pop dance track that blends the raw and powerful hip hop funk rhythms of the early 2000s with guitar sounds and rhythmic vocals.
DAY6’s “Dream Bus” moves up 19 spots to No. 6. One of the two title tracks from their fourth album “The DECADE,” which commemorates the 10th anniversary of their debut, “Dream Bus” is a song that expresses the determination to not let go of one’s dreams even through the obstacles of reality.
Moving up 26 spots to No. 9 is rookie male group CORTIS’s “What You Want,” the title track from their debut album “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES.” “What You Want” is a dance song with boom bap rhythms and nostalgic psychedelic guitar riffs.
1 (–) XOXZ
- 1 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
2 (new) Rich Man
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
3 (-1) JUMP
- 2 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
4 (new) CRZY
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
5 (-2) FAMOUS
- 3 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
6 (+19) Dream Bus
- 25 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
7 (-2) Do the Dance
- 5 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
8 (–) Endangered Love
- 8 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
9 (+26) What You Want
- 35 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
10 (–) Eternal Moment
- 10 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 10 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (new)
|바이, 썸머 (Bye, Summer)
|IU
|12 (-3)
|STYLE
|Hearts2Hearts
|13 (-2)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|14 (-10)
|COLOR
|NCT WISH
|15 (-3)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|16 (+1)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|17 (+4)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|18 (–)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|19 (–)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|20 (–)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|21 (-6)
|CEREMONY
|Stray Kids
|22 (–)
|눈물참기 (Dear)
|QWER
|23 (new)
|READY 2 RUMBLE
|ALL(H)OURS
|24 (–)
|오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU)
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|25 (-18)
|ICONIK
|ZEROBASEONE
|26 (new)
|SHOOT (Firecracker)
|Chaeyoung
|27 (-11)
|PARADISE
|TREASURE
|28 (new)
|Sunkiss
|Wendy
|29 (–)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|30 (new)
|니가 궁금해 (WONDER YOU)
|CIX
|31 (-8)
|LIKE YOU BETTER
|fromis_9
|32 (new)
|I Did It
|AxMxP
|33 (+1)
|한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again)
|Lee Changsub
|34 (-8)
|여름이었다 (Summer Was You)
|H1-KEY
|35 (-4)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|36 (-9)
|청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story)
|Lee Mujin
|37 (-5)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|38 (-25)
|N the Front
|MONSTA X
|39 (+6)
|DRIP
|BABYMONSTER
|40 (-10)
|HANDS UP
|MEOVV
|41 (-5)
|Upside Down
|Chanyeol
|42 (+7)
|Flower
|OVAN
|43 (-6)
|돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee))
|MUSHVENOM
|44 (-1)
|TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
|G-Dragon
|45 (+2)
|DANCING ALONE
|KiiiKiii
|46 (-8)
|Beautiful Strangers
|TXT
|47 (-8)
|스즈메 (SUZUME)
|Song So Hee
|48 (-20)
|R&B ME (feat. Changbin)
|JUN. K
|49 (-16)
|행로 (行路) (HAENG-RO)
|Jung Dae Hyun
|50 (new)
|다시 사랑한다면 (If I Love Again)
|Jung Seung Hwan
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%