Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, September Week 3

IVE’s “XOXZ” held on to the top spot for the third straight week. Congratulations to IVE!

aespa’s “Rich Man,” the title track from their sixth mini album of the same name, debuts at No. 2. “Rich Man” is a dance song anchored by gritty, ear-catching electric guitar sounds.

Dropping one spot to No. 3 is BLACKPINK’s former No. 1 song “JUMP.”

Three more songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 4 is NCT’s Haechan with “CRZY,” the title track from his first full album “TASTE.” “CRZY” is an R&B pop dance track that blends the raw and powerful hip hop funk rhythms of the early 2000s with guitar sounds and rhythmic vocals.

DAY6’s “Dream Bus” moves up 19 spots to No. 6. One of the two title tracks from their fourth album “The DECADE,” which commemorates the 10th anniversary of their debut, “Dream Bus” is a song that expresses the determination to not let go of one’s dreams even through the obstacles of reality.

Moving up 26 spots to No. 9 is rookie male group CORTIS’s “What You Want,” the title track from their debut album “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES.” “What You Want” is a dance song with boom bap rhythms and nostalgic psychedelic guitar riffs.

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (new) 바이, 썸머 (Bye, Summer) IU 12 (-3) STYLE Hearts2Hearts 13 (-2) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 14 (-10) COLOR NCT WISH 15 (-3) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 16 (+1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 17 (+4) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 18 (–) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 19 (–) like JENNIE Jennie 20 (–) Drowning WOODZ 21 (-6) CEREMONY Stray Kids 22 (–) 눈물참기 (Dear) QWER 23 (new) READY 2 RUMBLE ALL(H)OURS 24 (–) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR 25 (-18) ICONIK ZEROBASEONE 26 (new) SHOOT (Firecracker) Chaeyoung 27 (-11) PARADISE TREASURE 28 (new) Sunkiss Wendy 29 (–) toxic till the end Rosé 30 (new) 니가 궁금해 (WONDER YOU) CIX 31 (-8) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9 32 (new) I Did It AxMxP 33 (+1) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub 34 (-8) 여름이었다 (Summer Was You) H1-KEY 35 (-4) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 36 (-9) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin 37 (-5) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 38 (-25) N the Front MONSTA X 39 (+6) DRIP BABYMONSTER 40 (-10) HANDS UP MEOVV 41 (-5) Upside Down Chanyeol 42 (+7) Flower OVAN 43 (-6) 돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee)) MUSHVENOM 44 (-1) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon 45 (+2) DANCING ALONE KiiiKiii 46 (-8) Beautiful Strangers TXT 47 (-8) 스즈메 (SUZUME) Song So Hee 48 (-20) R&B ME (feat. Changbin) JUN. K 49 (-16) 행로 (行路) (HAENG-RO) Jung Dae Hyun 50 (new) 다시 사랑한다면 (If I Love Again) Jung Seung Hwan





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%