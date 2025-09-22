Lee Jae Wook And Kim Gun Woo Meet As Client And Lawyer In New Drama “Last Summer”

KBS2’s upcoming romance drama “Last Summer” has unveiled new stills highlighting the dynamic between client Lee Jae Wook and lawyer Kim Gun Woo!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a highly skilled architect and the head of Pluto Atelier, while Kim Gun Woo plays Seo Soo Hyuk, an appellate lawyer with a 99 percent win rate. With personalities that are similar yet distinctly combative, the two are expected to bring intriguing energy to the screen.

One still shows Do Ha and Soo Hyuk together in the office. Do Ha is reviewing documents, while Soo Hyuk closely watches his every move. Soo Hyuk, who prioritizes fun when taking cases, becomes intrigued by Do Ha, a client who plans all his own legal strategies, and decides to take on his trial. What Soo Hyuk expected to be a simple case, however, turns out to hold an unexpected challenge.

Other stills show the two meeting outside the office. Do Ha and Soo Hyuk are expected to form a new bromance that goes beyond a simple client-lawyer relationship, even becoming meal buddies.

“Last Summer” will premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

