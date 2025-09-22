Uhm Jung Hwa Stops Lee El’s Blow With Piercing Confidence In “My Troublesome Star”

“My Troublesome Star” has unveiled tense new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. Song Seung Heon stars as Dokgo Chul, a former detective who helps Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years in the blink of an eye.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul finally acknowledged their growing feelings for each other. Cheong Ja also discovered that Dokgo Chul was the “0728” detective who once comforted her in the past. But just as their romance was about to bloom, the long-buried incident that upended Cheong Ja’s life 25 years ago resurfaced.

The latest stills hint at a dramatic shift between Cheong Ja and Go Hee Young (Lee El). When Hee Young raises her hand against her, Cheong Ja blocks it with unnerving ease, her piercing gaze radiating newfound strength. The chilling reversal is captured in Hee Young’s shaken expression against Cheong Ja’s smile—leaving viewers to wonder if Cheong Ja has finally regained her lost memories.

Other stills show Dokgo Chul in a far more precarious position. Once a savior who always appeared at Cheong Ja’s most desperate moments, he now seems cornered and vulnerable, foreshadowing a dangerous turn of events. Meanwhile, Kang Doo Won (Oh Dae Hwan) is seen in a secret and ominous meeting with the aide (Park Sun Young) who once endangered Bong Cheong Ja, heightening curiosity about his next move.

The next episode of “My Troublesome Star” airs on September 22 at 10 p.m. KST.

