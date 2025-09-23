Watch: Choi Sung Eun's Confession Changes Everything For Twin Brothers Lee Jae Wook In 'Last Summer' Teaser

KBS2’s upcoming romance drama “Last Summer” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

Lee Jae Wook plays twin brothers Baek Do Ha and Baek Do Young, while Choi Sung Eun stars as Song Ha Kyung, who becomes involved with them.

The teaser opens with youthful moments of Do Ha and Ha Kyung sharing a memorable summer together. When Ha Kyung playfully says, “I’ll make you my No. 1, at least for the summer,” Do Ha answers with a smile. Conveying the happiness of that time, Do Ha says in voice-over, “I liked summer. It was my summer.”

The mood lifts when Do Young, the long-absent twin brother, joins them. The three laugh together, play games, and hang framed memories. But the atmosphere changes with Ha Kyung’s narration: “The three of us were always together every summer, but in the end, it all fell apart.”

When Ha Kyung confesses to one brother and they share a kiss, the unsettled gaze of the other, who sees it happen, suggests an irreversible break in their relationship. Later, as Ha Kyung narrates, “I still regret the confession I made that day,” Do Ha appears, heightening curiosity about the story yet to unfold.

“Last Summer” will premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

