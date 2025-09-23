“Shin’s Project” Achieves Highest Rating Of Any tvN Monday-Tuesday Drama In 2025

tvN’s latest drama “Shin’s Project” has soared to an all-time high!

According to Nielsen Korea, the September 22 broadcast of tvN’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Shin’s Project” recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 8 percent and a peak of 9.5 percent. Not only does this mark the drama’s highest rating to date, but it also sets a new record for all tvN Monday-Tuesday dramas broadcast in 2025.

This also surpasses its previous record of 7.4 percent from Episode 2. Breaking its own ratings high, the drama took first place across all channels, including public broadcasters, in its time slot.

Meanwhile, ENA’s “My Troublesome Star” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.9 percent for its 11th episode. The drama will conclude with its final episode on September 23.

