TWICE's Chaeyoung Debuts In Top 40 Of Billboard 200 + Tops Emerging Artists Chart With 'LIL FANTASY vol.1'

TWICE’s Chaeyoung has made a strong solo debut on the Billboard charts!

On September 23 local time, Billboard officially announced that Chaeyoung had debuted on its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States, as a soloist. For the week ending on September 27, Chaeyoung’s solo debut album “LIL FANTASY vol.1” entered the Billboard 200 at No. 38.

“LIL FANTASY vol.1” also debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and swept the No. 6 spot on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart—meaning it was the sixth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, Chaeyoung shot to No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart this week, in addition to making her solo debut on the Artist 100 at No. 32.

Congratulations to Chaeyoung!