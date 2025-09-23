Update: TEMPEST Reveals Comeback Schedule For 'As I am'

Updated September 25 KST:

TEMPEST has released a teaser schedule for their upcoming mini album “As I am”!

Original Article:

Mark your calendars for TEMPEST’s return!

On September 24 at midnight KST, TEMPEST officially announced the date and details of their upcoming comeback next month. The group will be returning with their seventh mini album “As I am” on October 27 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out TEMPEST’s first teaser for “As I am” below!

