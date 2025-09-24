“My Troublesome Star” Wraps Up With Personal Best Ratings

ENA’s “My Troublesome Star” has wrapped up its run on a high!

According to Nielsen Korea, the romantic comedy starring Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon ended on September 23 with an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.3 percent. This marks the drama’s highest rating of its entire run, rising 0.4 points from its penultimate episode’s 3.9 percent.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Shin’s Project” continued its strong streak, recording an average nationwide rating of 7.7 percent—just a slight dip from its series-high of 8 percent.

Watch all the episodes of “My Troublesome Star” on Viki below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)