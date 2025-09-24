Watch: Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, And Doh Kyung Soo’s Chaotic Mexico Adventure Begins In “GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops” Teasers

Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, and Doh Kyung Soo are back with a hilarious new spin-off of the beloved “GBRB” series!

On September 24, tvN unveiled teaser videos for the upcoming variety show “GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops,” which will follow the trio as they set off on a whirlwind trip to Mexico in search of fresh perspectives and experiences.

The program is a spinoff of “GBRB Spinoff: Cafeteria Operation,” where the KKPP Food employees successfully completed their missions and earned the chance to go abroad for an insight trip to help the company grow. It also marks the second spinoff of “GBRB: Reap What You Sow.”

This time around, KKPP Food CEO Lee Kwang Soo and Director Doh Kyung Soo are joined by Kim Woo Bin, who takes on the role of internal auditor. Together, the three personally handle every aspect of their overseas journey—from destinations and accommodations to activities—while struggling with tight budgets and even negotiating along the way, promising plenty of comedic moments.

The first teaser offers a glimpse into their chaotic yet hilarious journey. Lee Kwang Soo brings laughter with his candid outbursts, “We can’t broaden our horizons because we’re broke,” and “I can’t sleep because it stinks. The ants are driving me crazy and making me itch. How am I supposed to broaden my horizons?”

At one point, he exclaims, “To be honest, we’ve been scammed. My mom would be in tears if she saw this,” fueling anticipation for another legendary season. In true Lee Kwang Soo fashion, he also admits that he doesn’t even know the program’s title.

Another teaser shows the three stars silently riding a boat with facial masks on, their dead-serious expressions hinting at the unpredictable challenges awaiting them in Mexico.

The accompanying poster builds on this mood, featuring Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, and Doh Kyung Soo striking a solemn pose with both arms raised—leaving fans curious about what it could mean.

“GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops” is set to premiere on October 17 at 8:40 p.m. KST.

