Kim Ji Hun Joins Kim Hye Soo In Talks For New Thriller Drama

Kim Ji Hun may be teaming up with Kim Hye Soo in a new thriller drama!

On September 24, EDaily reported that Kim Ji Hun is set to star in the new Coupang Play original series “The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now” (literal title).

In response, his agency BIGPICTUREENT stated that Kim Ji Hun is “currently reviewing the offer” to appear in the drama.

“The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now” is a thriller centered on a wife who, while tracking her husband’s infidelity, unexpectedly witnesses a shocking incident.

Kim Hye Soo is currently in talks to play the female lead, while Kim Ji Hun has been reportedly offered the role of her husband.

The drama is being developed by First Man Studio, founded in 2022 by director Hwang Dong Hyuk of Netflix’s “Squid Game.” Adding to the buzz, the series will be helmed by director Lee Chang Hee, who has made a name for himself as a rising master of thrillers with projects such as “Hell Is Other People” and “A Killer Paradox.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Hun in “Flower of Evil” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)