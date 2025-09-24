Stray Kids' 'KARMA' Becomes Their 1st Album To Spend 4 Weeks In Top 12 Of Billboard 200

Stray Kids continues to set personal records on the Billboard charts with their latest album!

After debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States) three weeks ago, Stray Kids’ new album “KARMA” is now spending its fourth consecutive week on the chart at No. 12.

Notably, “KARMA” is Stray Kids’ first album ever to chart for four weeks in the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

“KARMA” also remained No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart for the fourth week in a row, in addition to sweeping the No. 4 spot on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart—meaning it was the fourth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ title track “CEREMONY” climbed back up to No. 4 in its fourth week on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. Over on Billboard’s global charts, the song stayed strong at No. 145 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 171 on the Global 200 this week.

Congratulations to Stray Kids on another career first!