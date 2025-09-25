Jang Ki Yong And Ahn Eun Jin’s New Drama Confirms Premiere Date

Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin’s upcoming drama has announced its premiere date!

On September 25, SBS announced that the drama “Shouldn’t Have Kissed” (literal translation) will premiere on November 12 and that the broadcasting station will be reviving its weekday drama lineup by scheduling it as a Wednesday-Thursday series.

“Shouldn’t Have Kissed” tells the story of a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to secure a job and a team leader who falls in love with her. The drama will be directed by Kim Jae Hyun of “One Dollar Lawyer” and written by Ha Yoon Ah and Tae Kyung Min, the duo behind “Mystic Pop-up Bar.”

“Shouldn’t Have Kissed” is set to premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Jang Ki Yong “Now, We Are Breaking Up”:

Watch Now

Also check out Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest”:

Watch Now

Source (1)