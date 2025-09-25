Watch: Lee Junho Teams Up With Kim Min Ha And More To Save Their Company In “Typhoon Family” Teaser

Upcoming drama “Typhoon Family” has dropped a new teaser!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

The teaser opens with Kang Tae Poong in his younger days as the so-called “Apgujeong playboy,” dressed in designer silk shirts and wearing dyed hair streaks as he roams the trendy district. He once lived freely with confidence, but the financial storm of the IMF crisis changed his life overnight.

His father’s company faces bankruptcy, and his family is left out on the streets. Leaving that lifestyle behind, he now wears a neat suit as he steps into the family business.

With the heavy responsibility of saving the company, Kang Tae Poong struggles to make sales but is supported by Oh Mi Seon (Kim Min Ha), the sharp-minded bookkeeper who keeps the company steady; sales manager Go Ma Jin (Lee Chang Hoon), who grumbles but leads from the front lines; General Affairs Department Deputy Manager Cha Seon Taek (Kim Jae Hwa), a founding member with the poise of a seasoned career woman; Management Department Executive Director Koo Myung Kwan (Kim Song Il), who views the company with the weight of experience; and Logistics Department Assistant Manager Bae Song Joong (Lee Sang Jin), who represents the bold energy of Generation X. Together, they become a true one team, showing the strength of unity.

In one striking scene, Kang Tae Poong walks across fire and shouts, “We want to show it, don’t we? Our vision, our products,” capturing the spirit of an action-driven leader. Another scene shows his vulnerable side when he turns to Oh Mi Seon and pleads, “I want to learn. Please help me.”

Although inexperienced and unaware of even the meaning of “outstanding payments,” Kang Tae Poong’s determination shines through in his words: “I will do anything. For this company.”

Watch the full teaser below!

“Typhoon Family” will premiere on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

