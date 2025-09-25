Chae Jong Hyeop And Lee Sung Kyung Confirmed For New Romance Drama

Chae Jong Hyeop and Lee Sung Kyung will be starring together in the new romance drama “In Your Radiant Season” (literal title)!

On September 25, the production team of MBC’s upcoming Friday–Saturday drama “In Your Radiant Season” confirmed the casting of Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop.

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan, a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran, a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter. The drama is helmed by director Jung Sang Hee of “Fanletter, Please,” and written by Jo Sung Hee of “30 but 17” (also known as “Still 17”) and “She Was Pretty.”

Lee Sung Kyung will play Song Ha Ran, the head designer at Nana Atelier, a top high-end fashion house. Despite her flawless and perfect image, Ha Ran has shut herself away from the world due to the pain of losing her loved ones. However, after a chance encounter with Sunwoo Chan, cracks begin to form in her carefully guarded life.

Chae Jong Hyeop will play Sunwoo Chan, a character designer at a world-renowned animation studio. Despite his bright and cheerful demeanor, Chan carries a deep wound from a mysterious accident in the past. Through his encounter with Ha Ran, he faces unimaginable secrets and enters a new chapter of his life.

The production team commented, “Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop are the perfect actors to bring these characters and their stories to life in the most convincing way. Viewers can look forward to seeing whether these two characters, confronted with secrets from their past, can become the spring that melts each other’s winter. We ask for your anticipation.”

“In Your Radiant Season” is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2026.

