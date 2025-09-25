Choi Sung Eun Hugs Lee Jae Wook From Behind In New Drama “Last Summer” Poster

KBS2’s upcoming romance drama “Last Summer” has unveiled a new poster highlighting the playful chemistry between Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook) and Ha Kyung (Choi Sung Eun) were childhood friends who spent only 21 days together each year during summer vacation. Ha Kyung, who has developed feelings for Do Ha, keeps them to herself as time passes. Two years ago, however, an incident drove a wedge between them, leaving them worse than strangers. Then, one day, Do Ha suddenly appears in Patan, upending Ha Kyung’s everyday life.

The newly released poster shows Do Ha and Ha Kyung dressed casually, each holding a handheld game console, creating a playful atmosphere as if they had returned to their childhood.

Do Ha is fully absorbed in the game with a mischievous expression, while Ha Kyung wraps her arms around his shoulders from behind.

“Last Summer” will premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Extraordinary You” below:

Watch Now

Also check out Choi Sung Eun’s drama “Beyond Evil” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)