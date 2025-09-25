THE BOYZ’s Agency Clarifies Position On QWER Light Stick Design Controversy

THE BOYZ’s agency ONE HUNDRED has issued an official statement regarding recent controversy over QWER’s new light stick design.

Earlier this month, QWER unveiled their official light stick, which features a megaphone-shaped design. However, the release quickly sparked debate among fans and drew comparisons to THE BOYZ’s official light stick—also megaphone-shaped—which has been in use since 2021.

Addressing the issue, ONE HUNDRED released the following statement on September 25:

Hello.

This is ONE HUNDRED, the agency of THE BOYZ. We deeply sympathize with the confusion and discomfort our fans have experienced due to the similarities between THE BOYZ’s official light stick and QWER’s light stick design, and we sincerely regret that this situation has caused distress. Because a light stick is a meaningful symbol that connects artists and their fandom, we fully understand how upsetting this controversy must have been for The B [fandom name]. Since becoming aware of the matter, we have been in discussions with QWER and requested design modifications. However, we were unable to reach a final resolution. We apologize for not addressing the issue more promptly. Moving forward, we will take strong action—including all legal measures in collaboration with relevant institutions—to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. We will also pay closer attention to ensure that the special symbolism THE BOYZ and The B have built together is never treated carelessly. We will continue to listen to fans’ voices and act with greater caution and responsibility. Thank you.

