Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui's Upcoming Romance Drama Confirms Broadcast Plans

tvN’s upcoming drama “I’ll Give You the Universe” (literal translation), starring Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui, has officially confirmed its broadcast schedule!

On September 25, tvN announced that the drama will air as a Wednesday-Thursday series in the first half of next year. This marks the revival of the Wednesday-Thursday drama on tvN, coming three years after the network’s last Wednesday-Thursday drama “Stealer: The Treasure Keeper.”

“I’ll Give You the Universe” is a romance drama that follows two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about each other, end up raising their orphaned nephew together, leading them on a journey of personal growth and a blossoming romance.

It was previously confirmed that Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui will lead the cast, with Park Ji Hyun making a special appearance.

Stay tuned for more updates on the drama!

In the meantime, watch Roh Jeong Eui in “Crushology 101” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Bae In Hyuk in “The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)