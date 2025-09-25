VERIVERY Announces Comeback Plans Following 'BOYS II PLANET' Finale

It’s official: VERIVERY is gearing up for a comeback!

On September 25, during the live finale of Mnet’s survival show “BOYS II PLANET,” VERIVERY members Yeonho and Yongseung held their weekly live broadcast in which they watched the show together.

After the finale, Lee Dong Heon and Jo Gye Hyeon, who attended the “BOYS II PLANET” finale to show support for their bandmate Yoo Kang Min, joined the other two VERIVERY members to make a special announcement.

“VERIVERY is preparing an album and aiming to make a comeback by the end of this year,” shared Lee Dong Heon. “The album has pretty much taken shape at this point.”

“I’ve been working really hard on producing the songs,” he continued, before adding with a laugh, “but I was preparing four-member versions. To be honest, our group has been working on four-member versions up until now.”

Yeonho chimed in, “But now, it’ll be five-member versions.” Lee Dong Heon went on, “I hope that we can greet you quickly with five-member versions [of our songs]. Not just our title track, but we’re working nonstop to try to make music that can tell our stories and convey a message. So I hope that we can [make our comeback] soon and that our VERRERs [VERIVERY’s fans] will wait for us.”

Jo Gye Hyeon added, “All that’s left is for us to just work hard. We’ve received so much love and support while doing this show, and we’ve gained more people who are cheering VERIVERY on through this program, so we’re truly, truly grateful. And I’d especially really like to thank the VERRERs who have been rooting for us from the very beginning up until now. Now that this program is over, I think we’ve gained the strength to move forward. So we’ll use that strength to work hard.”

Lee Dong Heon also mentioned that he hopes to continue VERIVERY’s weekly live broadcasts, which have become popular among “BOYS II PLANET” fans, by inviting fellow contestants—and, if possible, even the show’s production staff—to share behind-the-scenes stories and dish on their experiences.

