QWER’s Agencies Address Controversy Over Light Stick Design Following THE BOYZ Agency’s Statement

Following THE BOYZ’s agency ONE HUNDRED’s statement regarding the controversy over QWER’s new light stick design, QWER’s agencies have issued their own response.

Earlier this month, QWER unveiled their official light stick, which features a megaphone-shaped design. The release quickly stirred debate among fans, with many pointing out its resemblance to THE BOYZ’s official megaphone-shaped light stick that has been in use since 2021.

On September 25, ONE HUNDRED stated, “Since becoming aware of the matter, we have been in discussions with QWER and requested design modifications, but were unable to reach a final resolution.” The agency further warned of legal action, adding, “Moving forward, we will take strong measures, including legal procedures in cooperation with relevant institutions, to prevent such incidents from recurring.”

In response, QWER’s agencies 3Y Corporation and Prism Filter released an official statement through QWER’s fan café.

Read the full statement below:

Hello. This is 3Y Corporation and Prism Filter. We would like to share our position regarding the recent concerns raised about QWER’s official light stick. First and foremost, we want to clarify that the recently released QWER official light stick does not present any design or copyright issues. Our agency has sought multiple reviews and opinions from lawyers and patent attorneys, who confirmed that there are no issues—including copyright infringement—with this product. Despite this, while we were continuing amicable discussions and negotiations with ONE HUNDRED regarding the matter, we deeply regret that they abruptly announced their intention to pursue legal action. We are listening to a wide range of opinions. Moving forward, we will do our utmost to present better efforts for both our artists and fans. We sincerely thank BAWIGE [QWER’s fandom name] for always supporting QWER, and we will continue working hard to protect the rights and interests of both our artists and fans. Thank you.

Source (1) (2)