September Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Sep 28, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from August 18 to September 18.

IVE topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,494,386, marking a 5.79 percent increase in their score since August. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “IVE SECRET” and “XOXZ,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “refined,” “high quality,” and “unchanging.” IVE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.197 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK took second place for September with a brand reputation index of 4,813,295, while BTS came in third with a score of 4,275,545.

SEVENTEEN rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,541,721, marking a 1.60 percent increase in their score since last month.

Finally, Stray Kids jumped to fifth place after seeing a 58.04 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their score to a total of 2,713,637 for September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. BTS
  4. SEVENTEEN
  5. Stray Kids
  6. Red Velvet
  7. TWICE
  8. BIGBANG
  9. ZEROBASEONE
  10. RIIZE
  11. aespa
  12. EXO
  13. SHINee
  14. ILLIT
  15. MONSTA X
  16. ENHYPEN
  17. OH MY GIRL
  18. izna
  19. Super Junior
  20. KiiiKiii
  21. TREASURE
  22. BTOB
  23. ASTRO
  24. Wanna One
  25. THE BOYZ
  26. fromis_9
  27. WINNER
  28. LE SSERAFIM
  29. H1-KEY
  30. NCT

