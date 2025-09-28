September Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from August 18 to September 18.

IVE topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,494,386, marking a 5.79 percent increase in their score since August. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “IVE SECRET” and “XOXZ,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “refined,” “high quality,” and “unchanging.” IVE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.197 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK took second place for September with a brand reputation index of 4,813,295, while BTS came in third with a score of 4,275,545.

SEVENTEEN rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,541,721, marking a 1.60 percent increase in their score since last month.

Finally, Stray Kids jumped to fifth place after seeing a 58.04 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their score to a total of 2,713,637 for September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

