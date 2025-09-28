HUNTR/X Ties Record For Longest No. 1 Run On UK's Official Singles Chart Of Any Animated Act

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack shows no signs of slowing down in the United Kingdom!

“Golden,” the smash hit by the animated film’s fictional girl group HUNTR/X, is now spending its eighth non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s Hot 100 in the United States).

With this achievement, “Golden” has tied the record for the most weeks at No. 1 of any song by an animated artist, matching the eight-week run at the top of the chart achieved by The Archies’ “Sugar, Sugar” back in 1969.

The hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (from Disney’s “Encanto”) recorded a total of seven weeks at No. 1 back in 2022.

Including “Golden,” the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack landed a total of three songs in this week’s top 10: Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol” stayed strong at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

TWICE’s Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung’s version of “Takedown” also held relatively steady at No. 25 on this week’s chart, while TWICE’s 2024 hit “Strategy” (which is included on the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) followed at No. 38.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!

Source (1)