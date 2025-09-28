Lee Byung Hun, Son Ye Jin, Park Chan Wook, And More Celebrate 'No Other Choice' Surpassing 1 Million Moviegoers

Director Park Chan Wook’s new film “No Other Choice” is off to a promising start at the Korean box office!

On September 28, the Korean Film Council announced that as of approximately 2 p.m. KST that day, “No Other Choice” had officially surpassed 1 million moviegoers. The film first hit theaters on September 24, meaning that it took less than five days to hit the 1 million mark.

In honor of “No Other Choice” reaching the milestone, stars Lee Byung Hun, Son Ye Jin, Lee Sung Min, Yeom Hye Ran, and Park Hee Soon all joined director Park Chan Wook for a celebratory photo with festive balloons.

“No Other Choice,” which recently won the International People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), is a thriller starring Lee Byung Hun as Man Soo, an office worker whose once perfect life is shattered when he is suddenly laid off. Determined to protect his wife, two kids, and the home they worked so hard to buy, Man Soo prepares to wage a war to find a new job.

Congratulations to the film’s cast and crew!

Watch Lee Byung Hun in “Concrete Utopia” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Son Ye Jin’s film “The Negotiation” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)