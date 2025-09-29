Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, September Week 4

aespa’s “Rich Man” rose one spot to take over as the new No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to aespa!

IVE’s “XOXZ,” which previously topped the chart for three weeks, dropped one spot to No. 2. Holding steady at No. 3 is BLACKPINK’s “JUMP.”

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 4 is CORTIS’s “GO!” making it the second song from their debut album “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” to hit the top 10. “GO!” is a hip hop and pop dance song that combines minimal trap rhythms with powerful synth sounds.

Moving up six spots to No. 5 is IU’s “Bye, Summer,” a song that IU first revealed at her concert last year. The lyrics convey a personal message of closure and resilience.

Singles Music Chart - September 2025, Week 4
  • 1 (+1) Rich Man
    Image of Rich Man
    Album: Rich Man
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun
    • Lyrics: Le’mon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (-1) XOXZ
    Image of XOXZ
    Album: IVE SECRET
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (–) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (new) GO!
    Image of GO!
    Album: COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon
    • Lyrics: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (+6) Bye, Summer
    Image of Bye, Summer
    Album: Bye, Summer
    Artist/Band: IU
    • Music: Seo Dong Hwan, IU
    • Lyrics: IU
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 11 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (-1) FAMOUS
    Image of FAMOUS
    Album: FAMOUS
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince
    • Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 14 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (-1) Dream Bus
    Image of Dream Bus
    Album: The DECADE
    Artist/Band: DAY6
    • Music: Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Hong Ji Sang
    • Lyrics: Young K, Hong Ji Sang
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (+2) Eternal Moment
    Image of Eternal Moment
    Album: IM HERO 2
    Artist/Band: Lim Young Woong
    • Music: Ji Soo Park, l.vin
    • Lyrics: Ji Soo Park
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (-1) Endangered Love
    Image of Endangered Love
    Album: EROS
    Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk
    • Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub
    • Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (-3) Do the Dance
    Image of Do the Dance
    Album: bomb
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin
    • Lyrics: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 14 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+2) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
12 (–) STYLE Hearts2Hearts
13 (-9) CRZY Haechan
14 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
15 (+1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
16 (+1) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
17 (+1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
18 (+1) like JENNIE Jennie
19 (+1) Drowning WOODZ
20 (new) M.O. Yuqi
21 (+8) toxic till the end Rosé
22 (new) 숨바꼭질 (Hide and Seek) PLAVE
23 (new) 제멋대로 찬란하게 (CHAN-RAN) IDID
24 (new) Lost LUN8
25 (new) body Dayoung
26 (-5) CEREMONY Stray Kids
27 (-5) 눈물참기 (Dear) QWER
28 (-14) COLOR NCT WISH
29 (-6) READY 2 RUMBLE ALL(H)OURS
30 (+2) I Did It AxMxP
31 (-4) PARADISE TREASURE
32 (+6) N the Front MONSTA X
33 (-9) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR
34 (-1) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub
35 (-10) ICONIK ZEROBASEONE
36 (-1) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
37 (-1) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin
38 (-1) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
39 (-8) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9
40 (-6) 여름이었다 (Summer Was You) H1-KEY
41 (new) 바이 바이 (Bye Bye (feat. Lee Mujin)) BIG Naughty
42 (-16) SHOOT (Firecracker) Chaeyoung
43 (new) Think Too Much (feat. DAMINI) Wooyoung
44 (-2) Flower OVAN
45 (new) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK
46 (+3) 행로 (行路) (HAENG-RO) Jung Dae Hyun
47 (-19) Sunkiss Wendy
48 (-4) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon
49 (-19) 니가 궁금해 (WONDER YOU) CIX
50 (-7) 돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee)) MUSHVENOM

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
ALLDAY PROJECT
BLACKPINK
CORTIS
DAY6
ILLIT
IU
IVE
Lee Chan Hyuk
Lim Young Woong
