Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, September Week 4
aespa’s “Rich Man” rose one spot to take over as the new No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to aespa!
IVE’s “XOXZ,” which previously topped the chart for three weeks, dropped one spot to No. 2. Holding steady at No. 3 is BLACKPINK’s “JUMP.”
Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Debuting at No. 4 is CORTIS’s “GO!” making it the second song from their debut album “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” to hit the top 10. “GO!” is a hip hop and pop dance song that combines minimal trap rhythms with powerful synth sounds.
Moving up six spots to No. 5 is IU’s “Bye, Summer,” a song that IU first revealed at her concert last year. The lyrics convey a personal message of closure and resilience.
1 (+1) Rich Man
- 2 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
2 (-1) XOXZ
- 1 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
3 (–) JUMP
- 3 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
4 (new) GO!
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
5 (+6) Bye, Summer
- 11 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
6 (-1) FAMOUS
- 5 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
7 (-1) Dream Bus
- 6 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
8 (+2) Eternal Moment
- 10 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
9 (-1) Endangered Love
- 8 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
10 (-3) Do the Dance
- 7 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+2)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|12 (–)
|STYLE
|Hearts2Hearts
|13 (-9)
|CRZY
|Haechan
|14 (+1)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|15 (+1)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|16 (+1)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|17 (+1)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|18 (+1)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|19 (+1)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|20 (new)
|M.O.
|Yuqi
|21 (+8)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|22 (new)
|숨바꼭질 (Hide and Seek)
|PLAVE
|23 (new)
|제멋대로 찬란하게 (CHAN-RAN)
|IDID
|24 (new)
|Lost
|LUN8
|25 (new)
|body
|Dayoung
|26 (-5)
|CEREMONY
|Stray Kids
|27 (-5)
|눈물참기 (Dear)
|QWER
|28 (-14)
|COLOR
|NCT WISH
|29 (-6)
|READY 2 RUMBLE
|ALL(H)OURS
|30 (+2)
|I Did It
|AxMxP
|31 (-4)
|PARADISE
|TREASURE
|32 (+6)
|N the Front
|MONSTA X
|33 (-9)
|오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU)
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|34 (-1)
|한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again)
|Lee Changsub
|35 (-10)
|ICONIK
|ZEROBASEONE
|36 (-1)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|37 (-1)
|청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story)
|Lee Mujin
|38 (-1)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|39 (-8)
|LIKE YOU BETTER
|fromis_9
|40 (-6)
|여름이었다 (Summer Was You)
|H1-KEY
|41 (new)
|바이 바이 (Bye Bye (feat. Lee Mujin))
|BIG Naughty
|42 (-16)
|SHOOT (Firecracker)
|Chaeyoung
|43 (new)
|Think Too Much (feat. DAMINI)
|Wooyoung
|44 (-2)
|Flower
|OVAN
|45 (new)
|가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes)
|DK
|46 (+3)
|행로 (行路) (HAENG-RO)
|Jung Dae Hyun
|47 (-19)
|Sunkiss
|Wendy
|48 (-4)
|TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
|G-Dragon
|49 (-19)
|니가 궁금해 (WONDER YOU)
|CIX
|50 (-7)
|돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee))
|MUSHVENOM
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%