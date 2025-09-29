Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, September Week 4

aespa’s “Rich Man” rose one spot to take over as the new No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to aespa!

IVE’s “XOXZ,” which previously topped the chart for three weeks, dropped one spot to No. 2. Holding steady at No. 3 is BLACKPINK’s “JUMP.”

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 4 is CORTIS’s “GO!” making it the second song from their debut album “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” to hit the top 10. “GO!” is a hip hop and pop dance song that combines minimal trap rhythms with powerful synth sounds.

Moving up six spots to No. 5 is IU’s “Bye, Summer,” a song that IU first revealed at her concert last year. The lyrics convey a personal message of closure and resilience.

Singles Music Chart - September 2025, Week 4 1 (+1) Rich Man Album: Rich Man Artist/Band: aespa Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun Lyrics: Le'mon Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (-1) XOXZ Album: IVE SECRET Artist/Band: IVE Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (–) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (new) GO! Album: COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon Lyrics: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

5 (+6) Bye, Summer Album: Bye, Summer Artist/Band: IU Music: Seo Dong Hwan, IU Lyrics: IU Genres: Rock Chart Info 11 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (-1) FAMOUS Album: FAMOUS Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 5 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

7 (-1) Dream Bus Album: The DECADE Artist/Band: DAY6 Music: Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Hong Ji Sang Lyrics: Young K, Hong Ji Sang Genres: Rock Chart Info 6 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

8 (+2) Eternal Moment Album: IM HERO 2 Artist/Band: Lim Young Woong Music: Ji Soo Park, l.vin Lyrics: Ji Soo Park Genres: Ballad Chart Info 10 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart

9 (-1) Endangered Love Album: EROS Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

10 (-3) Do the Dance Album: bomb Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin Lyrics: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+2) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 12 (–) STYLE Hearts2Hearts 13 (-9) CRZY Haechan 14 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 15 (+1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 16 (+1) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 17 (+1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 18 (+1) like JENNIE Jennie 19 (+1) Drowning WOODZ 20 (new) M.O. Yuqi 21 (+8) toxic till the end Rosé 22 (new) 숨바꼭질 (Hide and Seek) PLAVE 23 (new) 제멋대로 찬란하게 (CHAN-RAN) IDID 24 (new) Lost LUN8 25 (new) body Dayoung 26 (-5) CEREMONY Stray Kids 27 (-5) 눈물참기 (Dear) QWER 28 (-14) COLOR NCT WISH 29 (-6) READY 2 RUMBLE ALL(H)OURS 30 (+2) I Did It AxMxP 31 (-4) PARADISE TREASURE 32 (+6) N the Front MONSTA X 33 (-9) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR 34 (-1) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub 35 (-10) ICONIK ZEROBASEONE 36 (-1) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 37 (-1) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin 38 (-1) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 39 (-8) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9 40 (-6) 여름이었다 (Summer Was You) H1-KEY 41 (new) 바이 바이 (Bye Bye (feat. Lee Mujin)) BIG Naughty 42 (-16) SHOOT (Firecracker) Chaeyoung 43 (new) Think Too Much (feat. DAMINI) Wooyoung 44 (-2) Flower OVAN 45 (new) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK 46 (+3) 행로 (行路) (HAENG-RO) Jung Dae Hyun 47 (-19) Sunkiss Wendy 48 (-4) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon 49 (-19) 니가 궁금해 (WONDER YOU) CIX 50 (-7) 돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee)) MUSHVENOM

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%