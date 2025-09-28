'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' Stars Say Goodbye + Thank Viewers Ahead Of Tonight's Finale

The stars of tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” have shared their final thoughts ahead of tonight’s series finale!

With just one episode left in the drama’s run, the cast took a fond look back at their experience during filming.

Comparing herself to her beloved character in the show, Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona remarked, “Just like Yeon Ji Young, who always cooked from the heart while thinking of the person who would eat her meal, I also poured my heart into my acting for each and every scene.”

“There was a lot to prepare for ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,’ and I also felt a strong sense of responsibility, so I feel especially fond of the drama, and I think it will remain in my heart for a long time,” she continued. “I’m truly so sad that it’s already ending. I don’t think I’ll be able to forget the time I spent living as Yeon Ji Young and the eight months of memories I made all over the country with director Jang Tae Yoo and the entire cast and crew.”

Lim Yoona went on to express her gratitude to the drama’s viewers, noting, “Above all else, I gained so much strength from the immense love and support we received from our many viewers. I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who gave their love to ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ and Yeon Ji Young.”

Lee Chae Min commented, “I’m so happy and grateful that our drama was able to wrap up while receiving so much love and interest.”

Reflecting on what “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” meant to him, the actor humbly continued, “It was a valuable time of learning and growth for me, who was lacking in many ways, and it brought me happiness. It still lingers with me, and it became a powerful driving force for the me of the future. I will ceaselessly continue to make efforts to become an actor who can repay you with even better projects and acting.”

Meanwhile, Kang Han Na thanked the show’s many viewers across the globe, sharing, “Thanks to all the love that viewers gave ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,’ which was painstakingly created piece by piece through the efforts of the cast and crew, I was happy throughout the entire drama. Because viewers from not only Korea but all over the world tuned in, I think I will remember it as an even more meaningful drama. I hope that you’ll remember our drama every time you eat delicious food, and I hope you’ll always be happy.”

Riffing off the drama’s Korean title (which literally translates to “The Tyrant’s Chef,” Choi Gwi Hwa joked, “Thanks to ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,’ I got to hear all sorts of compliments like ‘ratings tyrant,’ ‘late-night snack tyrant,’ and ‘heartwarming story tyrant.’”

He added, “I’d like to sincerely thank the viewers who sent all these compliments my way.”

Comparing the drama to food, Seo Yi Sook remarked, “I’d like to sincerely thank the viewers for enjoying the ‘food’ that the cast and crew cooked up in the sweltering summer heart in front of blazing lights—and for giving us such a passionate response.”

Oh Eui Sik used a similar metaphor in his own remarks, commenting, “I’d like to thank the entire staff, who worked especially hard on ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty.’ I’d also like to sincerely thank the viewers who enjoyed the 12 dishes we lovingly prepared. I think the love you gave us was even warmer than the summer. I hope you’ll always be healthy in the future.”

The final episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” will air on September 28 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

