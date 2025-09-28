'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' And Its Stars Dominate Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings For 5th Week

tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” continues its reign as the most buzzed-about drama of the week!

For the fifth consecutive week, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its stars also swept the top spots on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona and Lee Chae Min ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

SBS’s “Queen Mantis” maintained its position at No. 2 on the drama list this week, with leading lady Go Hyun Jung taking No. 8 on the actor list.

JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” rose to No. 3 on this week’s drama list, and star Kim Da Mi came in at No. 9 on the actor list.

tvN’s new series “Shin’s Project” debuted at No. 4 on the drama list, while star Han Suk Kyu entered the actor list at No. 6.

Meanwhile, MBC’s “To the Moon” debuted at No. 5 on this week’s drama list.

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” debuted at No. 7 on the drama list, and leading lady Lee Young Ae entered the actor list at No. 10.

Finally, tvN’s upcoming series “Typhoon Family” debuted at No. 10 on the drama list ahead of its premiere.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” SBS “Queen Mantis” JTBC “A Hundred Memories” tvN “Shin’s Project” MBC “To the Moon” JTBC “My Youth” KBS2 “Walking on Thin Ice” KBS2 “Queen’s House” ENA “My Troublesome Star” ENA “Typhoon Family”

While the drama list only includes series airing on broadcast television, the integrated actor list also includes cast members from OTT shows.

“Tempest” stars Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won made this week’s list at No. 3 and No. 7 respectively, while “You and Everything Else” leads Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hyun rose to No. 4 and No. 5.

Lim Yoona (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”) Lee Chae Min (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”) Jun Ji Hyun (“Tempest”) Kim Go Eun (“You and Everything Else”) Park Ji Hyun (“You and Everything Else”) Han Suk Kyu (“Shin’s Project”) Kang Dong Won (“Tempest”) Go Hyun Jung (“Queen Mantis”) Kim Da Mi (“A Hundred Memories”) Lee Young Ae (“Walking on Thin Ice”)

