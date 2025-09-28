September Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from August 25 to September 25.

IVE’s Jang Won Young topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 7,643,112, marking a whopping 119.54 percent increase in her score since August. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “Wonyoung-esque mindset,” “Wonyoung turn,” and “Lucky Vicky,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “secret,” “refreshing,” and “lovely.” Jang Won Young’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.28 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,536,876, marking a 16.10 percent rise in his score since last month.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé similarly maintained her position at third place with a brand reputation index of 4,739,276, marking a 3.36 percent increase in her score since August.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jennie took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,597,419, marking an 8.51 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, BTS’s Jin came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 4,571,020 for September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

