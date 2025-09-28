September Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Sep 28, 2025
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from August 25 to September 25.

IVE’s Jang Won Young topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 7,643,112, marking a whopping 119.54 percent increase in her score since August. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “Wonyoung-esque mindset,” “Wonyoung turn,” and “Lucky Vicky,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “secret,” “refreshing,” and “lovely.” Jang Won Young’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.28 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,536,876, marking a 16.10 percent rise in his score since last month.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé similarly maintained her position at third place with a brand reputation index of 4,739,276, marking a 3.36 percent increase in her score since August.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jennie took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,597,419, marking an 8.51 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, BTS’s Jin came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 4,571,020 for September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  2. BTS’s Jimin
  3. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  4. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  5. BTS’s Jin
  6. BTS’s V
  7. BTS’s Jungkook
  8. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  9. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  10. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  11. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  12. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  13. Red Velvet’s Joy
  14. BTS’s j-hope
  15. IVE’s Rei
  16. aespa’s Winter
  17. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  18. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  19. Red Velvet’s Irene
  20. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  21. TVXQ’s Yunho
  22. BTS’ Suga
  23. IVE’s Gaeul
  24. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  25. Wanna One’s Ha Sung Woon
  26. IVE’s Liz
  27. ENHYPEN’s Jay
  28. BIGBANG’s Taeyang
  29. RIIZE’s Anton
  30. OH MY GIRL’s YooA

