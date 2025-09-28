KickFlip Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record With 'My First Flip'

KickFlip’s latest comeback is off to a strong start!

Last week, the rookie boy group from JYP Entertainment returned with their third mini album “My First Flip” and its catchy title track “My First Love Song” on September 22.

According to Hanteo Chart, KickFlip has achieved their highest first-week sales yet with the new mini album. In the first week of its release (September 22 to 28), “My First Flip” sold a total of 402,405 copies, breaking the group’s previous first-week sales record of 340,655 copies set by their last mini album “Kick Out, Flip Now!” earlier this year.

Congratulations to KickFlip on their new personal record!