Lee Junho, Kim Min Ha, And More Stand United As Colleagues Facing IMF Crisis In New Drama “Typhoon Family” Poster

Upcoming drama “Typhoon Family” has unveiled a new poster!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

By his side are people who stand with him through the crisis, including ace bookkeeper Oh Mi Seon (Kim Min Ha), sales manager Go Ma Jin (Lee Chang Hoon), General Affairs Department Deputy Manager Cha Seon Taek (Kim Jae Hwa), Management Department Executive Director Koo Myung Kwan (Kim Song Il), and Logistics Department Assistant Manager Bae Song Joong (Lee Sang Jin).

With distinct personalities and abilities, they unite under the company’s name to form a true team. As they fill in one another’s gaps, their relationships will reveal the real strength the drama aims to convey.

The poster vividly captures the solidarity of the employees who persevered under the weight of the IMF era. Scattered papers on desks, outdated office equipment, and a faded office setting reflect the dark crisis of the time. Yet in that space, they do not collapse. They remain busy at their posts, carrying a spark of vitality. More than mere survival, they reveal the warmth of life that blossomed even in crisis, offering a powerful portrait of the era.

The tagline, “1997, our story of rising again,” resonates deeply with the fierce will of ordinary people determined to stand up again in the midst of despair.

On set, the strong teamwork and cheerful energy of the cast also stood out. Lee Junho said, “The people of the company are, without question, a truly reliable team. From the script readings, I felt their genuine, uplifting energy, and on set, their natural humor and attention to detail really came through. Just like office colleagues in the same boat, we rely on one another and film with joy.”

Kim Min Ha also said, “On days filming with the company staff, we couldn’t stop laughing. The tones and scenes I could never have imagined from reading the script burst forth on set, and at times it was hard to keep from laughing. At the same time, I learned a lot from the senior actors and was inspired, which added more layers to my character. Please look forward to the chemistry among the company staff. It’s truly fun and there are many deeper emotional impacts.”

“Typhoon Family” will premiere on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

