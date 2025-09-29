TREASURE Announces Stops For 2025-26 'PULSE ON' Tour

Get ready to see TREASURE on tour!

On September 29, YG Entertainment announced the dates and venues for TREASURE’s 2025-26 tour “PULSE ON.”

According to the poster, TREASURE will kick off their “PULSE ON” tour in Seoul from October 10-12 at the KSPO Dome. Afterwards, TREASURE will visit Tokyo, Aichi, Fukuoka, Kanagawa, Osaka, Macao, Taipei, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur.

Check out the details below!

