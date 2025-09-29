Lee Jae Wook Opens Up About Portraying Twin Brothers And Reason For Joining “Last Summer”

Lee Jae Wook has opened up about why he chose to star in the upcoming drama “Last Summer”!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a gifted architect and head of Pluto Atelier, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Kyung, a government official in the architecture division who has always dreamed of leaving her hometown of Patan. Though Do Ha and Ha Kyung have shared a 17-year friendship, a fateful incident two years ago drove them apart. Now, for reasons unknown, Do Ha finds himself back in Patan, where their paths cross once more.

Explaining why he was drawn to the project, Lee Jae Wook shared, “As I read the script, I felt emotionally healed and surrounded by warmth. I wanted to portray those emotions through my character.”

Describing Baek Do Ha as “optimistic, bright, and determined—someone who always pursues and achieves what he sets his mind to,” the actor chose “initiative,” “drive,” and “delicacy” as keywords that best capture his character. He added, “Do Ha is intelligent and full of ambition. If there’s something he wants to do, he’ll do it—and if there’s something he wants to achieve, he’ll achieve it.”

Lee Jae Wook will also be taking on his first-ever dual role, playing both Baek Do Ha and his twin brother Baek Do Young. On this challenge, he remarked, “I reflected a lot on my own and discussed it extensively with the director. I approached the two characters by highlighting the differences between Do Ha’s optimism and Do Young’s idealism.”

Finally, Lee Jae Wook hinted at what viewers can look forward to in the series: “The heart of the story lies in the process of Do Ha and Ha Kyung gradually opening up to each other.” He continued, “’Last Summer’ is a drama about time, seasons, and people all growing together. It’s a story you’ll want to hold on to, so I hope many viewers give it their love and support.”

“Last Summer” will premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

